Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.0 million-$980.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $973.7 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPAY. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $335.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $266.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

