Cosmos Price Reaches $6.64 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $76.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00010801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

