Coston McIsaac & Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Coston McIsaac & Partners decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 411,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,582,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CI traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

