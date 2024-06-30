Coston McIsaac & Partners Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,957,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.50. The company has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

