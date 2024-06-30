Coston McIsaac & Partners Invests $481,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,416,000.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,313,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,399,723. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

