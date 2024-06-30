Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 269 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Target by 153.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 77,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Target by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 254,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 168.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.