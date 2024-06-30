Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 3,645 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lowered its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned 0.32% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 4,476 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 4.6 %
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BHB
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bar Harbor Bankshares
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.