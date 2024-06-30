Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Country Garden stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.
Country Garden Company Profile
