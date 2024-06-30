Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

