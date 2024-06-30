CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,454 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,392,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.28. 4,760,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,520. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

