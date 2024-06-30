CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.