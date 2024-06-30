CRA Financial Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,942 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.