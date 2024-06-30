CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 367,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after buying an additional 29,373 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.01. 426,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

