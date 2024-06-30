CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALTFree Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 733,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock remained flat at $30.03 during trading on Friday. 294,551 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.