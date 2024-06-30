CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 1.00% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 299,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 733,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock remained flat at $30.03 during trading on Friday. 294,551 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

