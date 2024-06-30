CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $9,868,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 1,549,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,918. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

