CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.90. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

