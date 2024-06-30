CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,451.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 165,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 155,178 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 58,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,439,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

