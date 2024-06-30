CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 425 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $182.01. 5,899,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average is $198.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

