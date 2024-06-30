CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $4,091,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:PJUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.62. 30,202 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $434.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.