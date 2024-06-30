Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.
A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
