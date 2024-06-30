Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $935.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.