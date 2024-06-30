Creditcoin Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $173.60 million and $7.62 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001394 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

