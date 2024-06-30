Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 259,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $695.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

