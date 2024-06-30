Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 510,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $42,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,239. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Criteo by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $37.72. 467,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,419. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

