Critical Contrast: Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $60.52 million 3.23 $53.78 million $1.74 3.82 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 1.10 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Highlands REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.84% 10.05% 0.50% Highlands REIT -10.86% -1.60% -1.03%

Volatility & Risk

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 22.45, indicating that its stock price is 2,145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

