Critical Review: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) vs. Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Stonepath Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -99.95% -19.04% -15.39% Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Freightos and Stonepath Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Freightos presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%.

Freightos has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stonepath Group has a beta of -8.17, suggesting that its stock price is 917% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freightos and Stonepath Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $20.28 million 5.66 -$65.47 million ($0.44) -5.41 Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stonepath Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Freightos beats Stonepath Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

