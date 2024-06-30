Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0903 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $4.91 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

