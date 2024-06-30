CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $190,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at $233,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

