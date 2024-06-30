Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Culp Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CULP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

