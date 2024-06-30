D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 8,865 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after acquiring an additional 472,584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. 1,254,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.