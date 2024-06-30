D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $911,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. 3,955,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,778. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day moving average is $202.82.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

