D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.66. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

