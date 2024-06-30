D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 2,763 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

