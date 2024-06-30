D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 119 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FDS traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.27. 1,081,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,687. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.27 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.