D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 239 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.55.

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

CMI stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

