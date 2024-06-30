D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 273 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.04. 1,522,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,391. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

