D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in NIKE by 13,094.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of NKE traded down $18.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. 129,966,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

