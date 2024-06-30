Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$42.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.23. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$39.93 and a 12 month high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
