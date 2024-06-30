Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

DAY opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50. Dayforce has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

