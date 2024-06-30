DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.21. DecisionPoint Systems shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 55,436 shares trading hands.

DecisionPoint Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

