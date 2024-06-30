DeepOnion Tops One Day Volume of $8.87 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00079563 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010696 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.