DeepOnion Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00079936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010782 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

