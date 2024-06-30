Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $430.55.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.63 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.