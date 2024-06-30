Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.55.

DE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $373.63. 6,689,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

