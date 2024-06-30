Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

DCTH opened at $8.37 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $232.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

