Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,759. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

