Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,014. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

