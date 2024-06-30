Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.4 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. 542,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

