Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after buying an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after buying an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $222,036.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 80,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,858,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,037 shares of company stock worth $82,731,018. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.0 %

DDOG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.28, a PEG ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.