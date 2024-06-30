Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $34.14. 18,313,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,399,723. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

