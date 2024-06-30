Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 41.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 505,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -447.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,966,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,966,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $59,112.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,088 shares of company stock valued at $166,194,846 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

