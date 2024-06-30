Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 2,258 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $47,282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 343.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.44. 5,448,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,028. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

